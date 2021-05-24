Home

Alleged murderer remanded

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 4, 2022 12:25 pm
A 36-year-old farmer charged with the murder of another farmer has been remanded in custody.

A 36-year-old farmer charged with the murder of another farmer has been remanded in custody.

Samisoni Vurumatana who is charged with one count of murder and appeared in the Rakiraki Magistrates Court today.

It is alleged Vurumatana murdered a 28-year-old farmer from Rakiraki earlier this week.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim was found motionless in a compound in Dreketi Settlement in Nalawa on Monday.

Vurumatana has been remanded and his case has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.

He will reappear on the 23rd of this month.

 

