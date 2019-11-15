Alleged murderer receiving treatment at Saint Giles

A 21-year-old man charged with one count of murder is currently receiving treatment at the Saint Giles Hospital.

The defense lawyer for Fabiano Dakai had earlier told the court that Dakai is taken for a psychiatric evaluation and he is not ready for trial.

However, the DPP counsel argued that the report from Saint Giles states that Dakai is fit to take plea and can participate in court proceedings.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that in February last year, Dakai used an axe and killed a security officer in Navua while he was sleeping.

The court was also informed that during the time of the offense, the accused was serving a suspended sentence for aggravated robbery.

The matter will be recalled on February 12th for a plea.