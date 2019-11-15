Alleged murderer pleads not guilty

A man facing charges of arson and murder pleaded not guilty in the Suva High Court yesterday.

Arvind Chand was charged for the alleged murder of a 35-year-old woman in Lami earlier this year.

Chand is alleged to have killed Fai Yen Chan in her Lami home on the 22nd of July.

Firefighters found Chan unconscious when responding to a report of a fire at her residence.

After the accused gave his plea, the Suva High Court allowed time for the prosecution to come up with evidence for a possible conviction.

Chand was further remanded and the judge indicated that his chances of getting bail were small as this was a serious case.

The prosecution also said it will object to bail, saying Chand had a previous conviction in 2014 but since then had changed his name.

A pre-trial date has been set for the 16th of next month.