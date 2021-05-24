Alleged murderer granted bail

Congo National Henri Lusaka who has exceeded his remand period was released on bail by the Suva High Court.

Lusaka is charged with one count of murder.

He allegedly killed his Australian wife Jennifer Anne Downes in July 2019 at their rented home on Service Street in Suva.

He has been released with a $2,000 bail bond and two sureties in the same sum.

Lusaka has been ordered to surrender all his travel documents and to report to the nearest police station.

He appeared before the High Court Judge via Skype from the Suva Remand Centre.

The matter has been adjourned to 23rd November