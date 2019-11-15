Alleged murderer further remanded

The Suva High Court has denied bail for a 47-year old man from Labasa who is facing arson, murder, and attempted murder charges.

Samimu Dean had sought bail pending trial for a case where he is alleged to have deliberately started a fire that killed four women in Benau, Labasa.

The alleged incident happened in April.

It’s alleged that on the night in question, Dean torched the complainant’s house knowing people were sleeping inside.

The Judge said granting bail to the accused would endanger the public’s interest or make the protection of the community more difficult.

The Judge also said there is a high chance Dean will not turn up for a trial if granted bail.

Dean has two pending cases, one involves a breach of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order and another involves the unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The case will now be called on the 24th of this month for a substantive matter at the Labasa High Court.