Alleged murderer further remanded

Amitesh Kumar.

A man has been further remanded for the alleged murder of his partner earlier this year in Suva.

Amitesh Kumar is charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that Kumar punched his partner’s stomach on February 8th, whereby the victim was later admitted to hospital before passing away.

The accused was arrested on March 9th.

The state told the High Court it will present 34 witnesses in the case against Kumar.

The 27-year-old will have his bail hearing next Friday.