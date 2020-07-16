Alleged murderer fronts court today

[File Photo]

The man accused of being the murderer of a woman in Lautoka earlier this week has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder, one count of arson, and two counts of criminal intimidation.

He will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates’ Court today.

Police Spokeswoman Ana Naisoro, says the taxi driver allegedly struck the victim, who is also in her 40s, with a cane knife, locked her inside her bedroom and set fire to her flat, which was completely destroyed.

The taxi driver fled from the scene but later surrendered himself at Nadi Police Station.