Alleged murderer and deceased were once close

As the murder trial of 22-year-old Fabiano Dakai got underway today, a state witness testified that the accused and his alleged victim were once very close, until Dakai found out that the deceased was allegedly practicing witchcraft.

Dakai is alleged to have murdered security officer Timoci Dogai in Waidradra, Navua in 2019.

The seventh state witness Jovilisi Matanisiga told the Suva High Court that Dakai allegedly discovered a book belonging to Dogai in 2017, with names and pictures of people who had died and others believed to be the next targets.

Matanisiga alleged that since then Dogai had been physically assaulting Dakai for accusing him of witchcraft.

Another witness Mere Ravulolo told the court that she considered Dakai her own son, even though she had only gotten to know him four months before Dogai’s alleged murder.

The woman said that on the day of the alleged murder Dakai went to her house and she overheard him telling her children that ‘David had just defeated Goliath’.

Ravulolo said Dakai left soon after, and a few days later she was taken in for a police interview.

She adds after returning from the Police Station, she met Dakai, who allegedly admitted that he murdered Dogai and said he wanted to fast and pray in the bush.

She says they kept meeting randomly.

The witness also claimed that Dakai told her how he killed Dogai and he seemed happy.

The trial will continue tomorrow.