Farmer on trial for alleged murder

The trial of a 36-year-old farmer who allegedly murdered his wife in Walubay outside Suva three years ago is underway at the Suva High court.

Luke Nasetava allegedly stabbed his partner, Amelia Mafi multiple times on August 31st in 2019, resulting in her death on Rona Street, Walu Bay.

Nasetava allegedly attacked Mafi with a knife at her workplace.

Nasetava is charged with one count of murder.

The second state witness who was Mafi’s colleague has taken the stand as the trial continues in its second day.

Sakiusa Turaga says he knew Mafi for three years.