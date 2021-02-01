Alleged murder trial begins Monday

Congo national Kiala Henri Lusaka who allegedly killed his Australian wife in 2019 will stand trial from Monday.

39-year-old Lusaka is charged with one count of murder for allegedly killing his 44-year-old wife Jennifer Anne Downes, an Australian national.

The alleged incident occurred on July 23rd, 2019, at their rented home in Service Street, Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Downes was a logistics officer for the UN World Food Program in the Pacific.

Lusaka appeared in the Suva High court today.

The defense informed the court that they are not ready to proceed with the trial until they have access to Lusaka’s medical folder.

However, the State said they are ready for the trial.

The High Court Judge said that the defense has all the right to ask for time until they obtain the medical folder of the accused.

The CWM Hospital Medical Superintendent has been ordered to release Lusaka’s medical folder.