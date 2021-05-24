Alleged murder accused further remanded

A 25-year-old man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend earlier this year has been further remanded in custody.

Amitesh Kumar appeared before High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage this morning.

Kumar is charged with one count of murder and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The alleged incident took place on January 25th in Suva.

The state counsel has sought 14 days to file information and disclosures.

The case has been adjourned to April 11th for mention.