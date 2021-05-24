Alleged military officer impersonator charged

A lawyer recently admitted to the bar has been charged for allegedly pretending to be senior military officer Brigadier General Mohammed Aziz.

Mohammed Sharif has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for alleged impersonation and deception.

Sharif appeared in the Magistrates Court of the Anti-Corruption Division in Lautoka charged with Personating A Public Officer and Obtaining a Financial Advantage by Deception.

It is alleged that between January and December last year, Sharif falsely represented himself as Brigadier General Mohammed Aziz of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

He is alleged to have then dishonestly obtained $118, 350 from an international businessman.

Defense applied for name suppression which the Magistrate refused.

Sharif has been remanded at the Natabua Remand Centre awaiting a bail ruling on Wednesday.