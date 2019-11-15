Alleged Lami murder case transferred to High court

A man alleged to have murdered a 35-year-old woman in Lami last week appeared in the Suva Magistrates court a while ago.

Arvind Chand Rai, a carpenter from Narere, Nasinu is charged with one count of arson and one count of murder.

Chand, who is understood to be in his 40’s was served with the first phase of disclosures today.

Article continues after advertisement

He informed the court that he will hire a private lawyer.

The prosecution objected to bail and made an application for the matter to be transferred to the High Court which was granted due to the nature of the case.

Fai Yen Chan was found unconscious by firefighters who responded to a report of a fire at the victim’s house last week.

The post mortem classified Chan’s death a murder.

The case will now be called on 12th of August.