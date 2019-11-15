Alleged impersonator faces additional charges

A man who was arrested for allegedly posing as a civil servant has three pending allegations against him at the Totogo Police Station.

Josefa Ravoka faces eight charges and he appeared at the Suva Magistrate Court this afternoon.

He has been charged with one count of personating a public officer, two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception, four counts of providing false or misleading documents, and one count of giving false information to a public officer.

It is alleged Ravoka obtained more than $7, 000 by deception.

Ravoka was represented by Toganivalu Legal Firm while appearing before the Resident Magistrate.

The police prosecutor objected the accused’s bail application as he has three pending allegations at the Totogo Police Station.

Police said it was important for Ravoka to remain in custody as officers will want to question him against the allegations.

Ravoka’s lawyer said his client is currently a University of Fiji student studying law and will need to continue his education.

He said while he had been previously charged for theft and burglary it will be unlawful for the court not to grant him bail as he had served his time before the court.

The Magistrate while refusing his bail conditions said he will refuse his bail conditions due to the serious charges.

The case will be called again for mention on the 5th of next month.