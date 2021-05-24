Alleged human traffickers remanded

A couple who are alleged to have trafficked their daughter for sexual purposes to a foreign national has been further remanded in custody.

The case against the businessman and his wife has been transferred to the High Court.

The Nausori couple is charged with allegedly trafficking their 16-year-old daughter for sexual purposes in 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the victim was also raped by the first accused when she was 10 years old in 2012.

He then committed the same offence in 2018.

The man is also charged with two counts of rape.

Police say following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the two were jointly charged with one count of domestic trafficking of a child contrary to Section 117 (1) (a) (b) (c) (i) of the Crimes Act 2009.

The case will be called at the Suva High Court on March 24th.