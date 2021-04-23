Alleged grocery thief bailed

A 34-year-old woman allegedly involved in theft was granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

The woman is charged with one count of theft.

It is alleged she loaded her trolley with groceries worth over $600 from New World Supermarket in Damodar City, Suva and tried to leave without paying.

Article continues after advertisement

She was caught while trying to load the items into a taxi.

The alleged incident happened on Thursday.

The woman has opted to be represented by Legal Aid and a bail bond of $2,000 was imposed.

She will take a plea at a later date and the matter has been adjourned until the 31st of this month.