Alleged girlfriend stabber further remanded

A 26-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his 39-year-old partner at an apartment complex in Suva earlier this month has been further remanded in custody.

Kennol Suruj Narayan from Rakiraki is charged with one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

It is alleged he stabbed his partner during a drinking party after a heated exchange.

An employee of the apartment complex heard the woman screaming for help and alerted Police.

The defense has applied for bail and the prosecution has been given time to reply.

The matter has been adjourned to January 2nd.