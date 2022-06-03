Alleged fraudster remains in custody

David Morrison Christopher with his wife

David Morrison Christopher, who is charged alongside his wife Swetha Shayal Singh for soliciting money, has been denied bail for the second time.

Christopher and his wife, Singh were arrested last week.

Acting Chief Magistrate Waleen George had earlier granted Singh bail.

They are charged with allegedly soliciting more than $230,000 from a 60-year-old woman between June 2020 and January 2021.

Singh is a first offender, while Christopher has four other matters before the court.

In this case, it’s alleged that Christopher contacted the victim through WhatsApp, pretending to be a foreign investor, expressing his interest in entering into a partnership to invest in buying properties for rent in Fiji.

After establishing contact, he allegedly managed to solicit money from the victim, which was remitted through more than 70 transactions through a mobile money transfer service and online bank transfers.

The online bank transfers were allegedly remitted through Christopher’s wife’s account.

Christopher will reappear in court for a bail hearing next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the other four matters against Christopher before the court allegedly happened between August and October last year.