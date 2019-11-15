Alleged ear biter further remanded

A 31-year-old man who allegedly bit-off his de-facto partner’s ear has been further remanded by the Suva Magistrate Court.

Yavala Baravilala appeared in the Suva Magistrate Court this morning facing four counts of act with intent to cause grievous harm and one count of resisting arrest.

The alleged incident is believed to have taken place along Sukanaivalu Road in Samabula, Suva.

It is believed that the incident happened after an argument broke out between the two while they were intoxicated.

The prosecution objected to bail as Baravilala has three other pending cases before the court.

The matter has been transferred to the High Court to be called the 22nd of this month.

The victim remains admitted at the CWM hospital.