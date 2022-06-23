Alleged drug man get bail

A man was granted bail by the Magistrate Court after allegedly being found in possession of marijuana at a motel in Suva on Monday.

Sairusi Seru is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

When police raided the motel room where he was staying earlier this week, he allegedly had 4,000 grams (or 4kg) of marijuana in his possession.

The man lives in Kadavu and has been bailed on a non-cash bond of $1,000.

He was told not to re-offend, not to interfere with witnesses, and not to change his residential address.

Seru will take his plea on August 22nd.