Court

Alleged drug importers bailed

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 1:04 pm

Two men who allegedly attempted to import methamphetamine into the country appeared in the Suva Magistrates court today.

55-year-old retired military officer, Esala Vunibakarua and 33-year-old technical officer from Post Fiji, Jone Rokonakua are jointly charged with one count of attempted unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

The two were arrested at the Post Fiji outlet in Suva last Friday.

It is alleged they signed a consignment that had been intercepted by international law enforcement containing methamphetamine last month.

Police say they were informed of the discovery and prompted to launch a controlled delivery involving the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Revenue Customs Services and Post Fiji Limited, and Fiji’s international law enforcement partners.

The two have been released bail in the sum of $1000 and have been ordered to surrender their travel documents.

A stop departure has also been issued against the two.

They have also been ordered to report to the Samabula Police station once a month.

The matter has been adjourned to October 26th.

