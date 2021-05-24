Alleged cyberbully ordered to deactivate account

61-year-old TikToker Anis Khatoon Gwaizda also known as Nazmeen on the social media platform has been ordered to permanently deactivate her social media account.

Gwaizda who allegedly breached her bail condition earlier this month reappeared in the Nadi Magistrates court after spending two days in remand.

The accused is already facing two counts of causing harm by posting electronic communication under the Online Safety Act and was remanded in custody earlier this week.

It is alleged that between February 11th and the 17th, she posted a video on TikTok when she was strictly ordered to stay away from social media.

She was released on cash bail bond of $750 with strict conditions.

Gwaizda has been ordered to stay away from social media and not to be involved in any criminal activities.

She has also been ordered not to interfere with state witnesses.

The matter has been adjourned to March 8th for plea.