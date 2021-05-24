Alleged cyberbully further remanded

61-year-old Tik Toker Anis Khatoon Gwaizda also known as Nazmeen on the social media platform will spend a few more days in remand as the Nadi Magistrate’s Court has denied her bail this afternoon.

Gwaizda who is already facing two counts of causing harm by posting electronic communication under the Online Safety Act appeared in the Nadi Magistrates court on a new charge of breaching bail conditions.

It is alleged that between February 11th and the 17th she posted a video on Tik Tok when she was strictly ordered to stay away from social media.

She broke down in court today, pleading with the Magistrate not to put her on remand but the court ruled there was no valid reason for her to be released on bail.

Gwaizda’s lawyer has been ordered to file and serve a formal bail application by tomorrow and for the State to respond.

She has been remanded in the custody of the Border Police Unit today and will be taken to Natabua Remand Centre tomorrow.

Gwaizda will reappear in court on Thursday for her bail ruling, as well as the original charges against her.