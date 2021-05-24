Alleged cyberbully appears in court

A 61-year-old-woman allegedly involved in numerous acts of cyberbullying has been granted $500 bail bond by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Anis Khatoon Gwaizda also known as Nazmeen on TikTok is described as a prominent overseas social media commentator, has been charged with two counts of causing harm by posting electronic communication under the Online Safety Act.

It’s alleged that between 1st June 2021 and 1st January 2022 the accused posted electronic communication with the intention of causing harm to two victims.

It was revealed in court the alleged victims are related to Gwaizda.

Prosecution did not object to bail stating she is a first offender.

Gwaizda has opted for a private lawyer.

The Australian resident was also ordered to stay away from social media for 14 days and to not delete her videos on TikTok.

A stop departure has also been imposed on the accused.

Her lawyer informed the court that he will also be making submissions to the Online Safety Commission as her client has a counter complaint against the alleged victims.

The case will be re-called next Friday.