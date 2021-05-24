Alleged cyber bully allowed to travel

61-year-old TikToker Anis Khatoon Gwaizda also known as Nazmeen on the social media platform has been allowed to travel to Australia with a security bond of $2, 500.

Gwaizda appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

The Nadi Magistrates Court has also uplifted the stop departure issued against her.

Article continues after advertisement

Gwaizda is charged with two counts of causing harm by posting electronic communication under the Online Safety Act.

It’s alleged that between 1st June 2021 and 1st January 2022 the accused posted electronic communication with the intention of causing harm to two victims.

She is also charged with breaching bail conditions.

It is alleged that between February 11th and the 17th, she posted a video on TikTok when she was strictly ordered to stay away from social media.

Gwaizda’s lawyer had made an application for bail variation which was allowed by the Magistrates Court.

The matter has been adjourned to May 20th.