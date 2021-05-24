Alleged bribery lands two in Court

A business licensing officer and a market vendor have been jointly charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Atish Ashneel Chand and Simione Verenakadavu have each been charged with one count of bribery.

It is alleged that in January 2021, Chand whilst being a market vendor, offered $50 as an inducement to Simione Verenakadavu who is a Business Licensing Officer at the Nausori Town Council.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that Verenakadavu accepted the money as a reward for performing in his capacity as a public servant.

The Magistrate has granted non-cash bail of $1000 each for the accused and they were ordered not to re-offend.

Chand is further ordered to report to the Nakasi Police Station on the last Friday of every month while Verenakadavu is ordered to report to the Nabua Police Station.

A stop departure order has been issued against both.

The matter has been adjourned to 26th January.