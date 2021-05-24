Alleged brawlers to appear for bail

Forty- five men charged for their alleged involvement in a Nabua brawl earlier this month will appear for their bail ruling at the Police Academy in Nasese, Suva today.

They appeared last Thursday however were remanded in custody.

The court last week ordered the prosecution to present evidence to show that the accused are a threat to security in Nabua.

The court sitting was moved to the academy in compliance with COVID protocols due to a large number of accused.

These alleged brawlers are charged with unlawful procession, malicious acts, disobedience of lawful order, throwing stones and criminal intimidation.