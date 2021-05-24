Home

Court

Alleged brawlers appear in court

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 7, 2021 12:11 pm
About 45 men are appearing in a special court sitting at the police academy in Nasese Suva

About 45 men are appearing in a special court sitting at the police academy in Nasese Suva for their alleged involvement in a brawl on Monday.

They are part of 60 arrests which also saw juveniles taken into custody and charged.

The court sitting was moved to the police academy in compliance with COVID protocols due to the large number of accused persons.



14 youth will appear separately in juvenile court.

All 59 are charged with unlawful procession, malicious acts, disobedience of lawful order, throwing stones and criminal intimidation.

 

