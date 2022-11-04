Court

Alleged assault victim ready to reconcile

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 4, 2022 12:00 pm

Jone Vakarisi at court today.

A 20- year- old chef who was allegedly assaulted by renowned felon Jone Vakarisi today indicated in court that he is willing to reconcile.

It is alleged that Vakarisi assaulted the chef on 28th June this year in Raiwaqa when he was returning from a shop near his house in Flagstaff.

Allegations are that Vakarisi confronted the victim and asked about his residence.

Vakarisi allegedly did not like the response and assaulted the victim.

The complainant today informed the court that he was willing to reconcile, however, the prosecution requested the court to have the matter stood down till this afternoon as they need to get further information on the status of the relationship between the two.

The matter will be called in the next hour.

