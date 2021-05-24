Alleged arsonist to appear in Taveuni court

A 19-year-old man from Naqara, Taveuni who allegedly attempted to burn the Macuata Muslim League building in July has been charged.

He faces one count of attempted arson, one count of arson for allegedly burning Ali’s Fashion Shop, and one count of burglary for allegedly stealing items worth more than $5,000 from Courts Fiji Taveuni.

Police say investigators have also recovered over $4,000 worth of items believed to have been stolen.

He will be produced at the Taveuni Magistrates Court today.

A 25-year-old man has also been arrested in relation to the alleged incident and remains in custody.