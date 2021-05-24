Alleged arsonist remanded by Taveuni court

A 19-year-old man from Naqara, Taveuni who allegedly attempted to burn the Macuata Muslim League building has been remanded.

The alleged incident happened in July.

Sitiveni McComber faces one count of attempted arson, one count of arson for allegedly burning Ali’s Fashion Shop, and one count of burglary for allegedly stealing items worth more than $5,000 from Courts Fiji Taveuni.

Police also recovered over $4,000 worth of items believed to have been stolen.

He appeared in the Taveuni Magistrates court today.

McComber has been remanded at the Labasa Corrections until the 23rd of this month.

The matter has been transferred to the High Court.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man has also been arrested in relation to the alleged incident, remains in custody.