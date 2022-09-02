Ali requests for Legal Aid in murder case

Safil Ali.

40-year-old Safil Ali who is alleged to have murdered a woman in Tomuka, Lautoka in July has requested Legal Aid for assistance.

Ali is alleged to have attacked Suman Lata with a cane knife, locked her inside her bedroom and set her flat on fire.

Lata perished in the fire.

In the High Court today, Ali said he cannot afford private counsel which is why he needs help.

The prosecutor is also awaiting evidence from the Forensics Department before they can submit disclosures.

The matter will be called again on September 16th.