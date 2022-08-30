Agreed facts to be finalized in former Government MP’s case

Former Government MP Vijendra Prakash. [File Photo]

The prosecution and the defence counsel in the case in relation to former Government MP are expected to finalize the agreed facts by next week.

The matter was called for a pretrial conference in the Anti-Corruption Division High Court today.

Former Government MP Vijendra Prakash is charged with a count each of False Information to Public Servant and Obtaining Financial Advantage.

Prakash is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The defence has also asked for a list of prosecution witnesses.

The matter has been adjourned to September 9th while the trial is expected to begin on the 19th of next month.