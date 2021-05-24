Adi Litia is unfit to stand trial 

The counsel representing Opposition MP and Social Democratic Liberal Party member Adi Litia Qionibaravi today informed the court that his client is unfit to stand trial.

Senior counsel Sevuloni Valenitabua says Adi Litia’s doctor has provided a medical certificate to state her condition. Valenitabua also told the court that his client had an acute stroke and due to this, she is unfit to stand trial.

Adi Litia, five Social Democratic Liberal Party MPs, and a former government MP have all been charged with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining a financial advantage.

These accused allegedly lied about their residential address and collectively obtained $186,000 in parliamentary allowances which they were not entitled to.

Valenitabua adds that he will need to ask Adi Litia’s doctor to provide a good critique of her condition and this will be provided to the court in a proper format.

FICAC counsel Darren Hickes has sought time to confirm their position in this case.

The case has been adjourned to June 15.