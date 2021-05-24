Acting Chief Magistrates takes stand against domestic violence

“We are not punching bags”.

This was the comment made by Acting Chief Magistrate Waleen George while presiding over a case of domestic violence.

The case before Magistrate George was brought in from Kadavu and was due for sentencing.

The convicted person’s wife then told the court that the couple had reconciled and that her husband had apologized to her.

The Acting Chief Magistrate asked the woman how many times her husband had assaulted her, to which she replied, twice.

George then said domestic violence has got to stop in this country and women are not punching bags for anyone, let alone men.

She says women are meant to compliment men, and any man who has the courage to raise his hand against a woman must also have the courage to face the penalty.

She then told the convicted person that she would hand down a sentence on Friday and ordered a copy of the Domestic Violence Restraining Order to be given to the man.