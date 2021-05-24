Accused warned against using ‘no jab’ status to sabotage proceeding

Suva High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo, says accused persons should stop using their non-vaccination status to sabotage trials.

Justice Temo added it is important that all accused persons facing serious charges consider getting vaccinated so the court system can continue to function.

He was presiding over a case of three men charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of breach of suspended sentence, but only one of the accused was produced in court today.

The Court was informed the other two are in remand and were not brought to court because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The judge says Corrections Officers must not accept these types of excuses because the wheels of justice need to keep turning.

Justice Temo added that he is aware of the rights of accused people however, the criminal justice system must move forward.

However, he also says no one wants to see people in remand catch the virus and that vaccination is the key to solving this problem.

The Judge has also directed defence lawyers to get the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to make presentations on the rights of non-vaccinated persons held in remand.