Court

Accused wants case sent back to magistrates court

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 10, 2022 12:35 pm
Former Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Director Shameem Khan.

The Suva High Court will rule next Friday whether to transfer the case against former Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Director Shameem Khan, back to the Magistrates Court.

Khan is facing a count of Abuse of Office and General Dishonesty- Causing a Loss amounting to $4.1million.

The accused is alleged to have prepared an investigation report with false contents which prevented FRCS from obtaining revenue.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan’s lawyer told the court this morning that the case is not complex and should be reverted to the Magistrates court because there are no complicated issues that need to be heard in the High Court.

He says Khan should be allowed to choose where he wants to be tried.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption argued that the accused had already elected a trial in the Magistrate Court however, it was the Magistrate that decided to send the matter to the High Court.

Khan also argues that FICAC has amended the charges, making him eligible to elect where he wants to be tried.

The presiding judge will go through the application before making a ruling.

 

