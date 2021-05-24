Home

Court

Accused ordered to provide evidence

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 7, 2021 4:33 pm
All 45 accused appeared in a special court sitting at the Police Academy in Nasese, Suva

Forty-five men have been ordered by the Suva Magistrates Court to give evidence on why they will not be a threat to the Nabua community.

Prosecution meanwhile, need to produce evidence on why their release is a security risk.

These men were allegedly involved in a brawl in Nabua on Monday this week.

They are charged with unlawful procession, malicious acts, disobedience of lawful order, throwing stones and criminal intimidation.

Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili informed the prosecutors that he has not been given any evidence to suggest the tension in Nabua is increasing.

The defendant’s lawyers told the court that security should not be used as a blanket reason to object to bail because there is a Police Station near the community.

The accused persons will be making individual bail applications given that majority of them are first-time offenders.

A ruling on bail will be made on Monday.

