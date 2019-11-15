Home

Accused murderer willing to plead guilty to lesser charge

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 18, 2020 6:55 am
The Suva High Court yesterday heard that a 35-year-old farmer charged with one count of murder is willing to plead guilty to a lesser count of manslaughter. [File Photo]

The Suva High Court yesterday heard that a 35-year-old farmer is willing to plead guilty to a lesser count of manslaughter.

Setareki Ratatania, charged with one count of murder, is alleged to have murdered a 21-year-old in Namuka village, Tailevu on February 3rd.

It is alleged that Ratatania assaulted the victim who then fell from the village seawall.

The Judge said it is up to the state to accept the guilty plea of manslaughter for the court to then proceed.

Ratatania has been further remanded and the case will be recalled on the 27th of July to review the decision of the state to accept the guilty plea of manslaughter or not.

