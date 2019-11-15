Accused Human Trafficker still missing in Australia

High court Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe has asked the state in the case of Seta and Geeta Ram to submit evidence of where the second accused, Geeta resides.

Geeta has not made an appearance in court since proceedings began last year.

Geeta Anjana Chandar who’s believed to be residing in Australia and her sister Seta Sanjana Ram in Fiji are charged with 35 offences, including 17 counts of trafficking persons, 16 counts of obtaining property by deception and two counts of money laundering.

The two allegedly facilitated the travel of 17 Fijians who were exploited and became victims of human trafficking in New Zealand between April and September of 2014.

The case has been adjourned to the 30th of March.