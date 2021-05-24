Accused fronts court over fatal crash

The driver alleged to have caused the death of a mother and her one-year-old child following a motor vehicle accident on Saturday morning along King’s Road near Verata was charged and produced in court.

The 33-year old man was charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of failure to comply with requirements following an accident.

He was produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court and remanded into Police Custody.

He will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court again today.