Accused allegedly confessed he had an affair with Kajal

The 38th state witness took the stand in the Lautoka High court as the Nausori highlands murder trial continued in its ninth day today.

State witness Detective Corporal Semi Vuniwai testified that accused Mohammed Isoof had allegedly informed him that while taking the family up to Nausori Highlands on the 25th of August 2019, victim Nileshni Kajal was mixing a chemical in a bottle, inside his rental car.

Corporal Vuniwai was one of the officers who was instructed to locate the house of Nirmal Kumar in Legalega, Nadi the day the family’s bodies were discovered in Nausori Highlands.

He told the court that when they located the house, they found it locked as nobody was home.

This was also when Police started to conduct house-to-house inquiries in the area.

According to Vuniwai, when they reached the accused house, Isoof made his way to the gate.

The state witness told the court that Isoof allegedly confessed to him that he was having an affair with Kajal and he had taken the family to Nausori Highlands a day before.

Corporal Vuniwai also said the accused had allegedly informed him that the family’s vehicle was parked at the Newworld Supermarket car park in Votualevu in Nadi.

Vuniwai then said they left for the supermarket to locate the vehicle.

While on their way, Isoof called Vuniwai to relay a few more messages.

He said the accused also allegedly told him while on their way to Nausori Highlands, Kajal was in the front seat of the rental car mixing a chemical.

Vuniwai told the court the accused allegedly informed him that Kajal had also offered him a cup of the chemical she was mixing.

The defense is currently cross-examining the state witness.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.