A ruling yet to be made on Malani’s leave to appeal

A ruling on notice will be delivered in relation to an application by Veronika Malani to appeal a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to not prosecute Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

DPP Christopher Pryde last January decided that no charges would be laid against Sayed-Khaiyum after Malani alleged that he was involved in two bombing incidents in 1987.

Following this, Malani applied for a judicial review of the Pryde’s decision, however, this was struck out by Chief Justice Kamal Kumar.

In appealing Justice Kumar’s ruling, Malani’s lawyer argues that the DPP did not provide evidence to back his decision not to charge Sayed-Khaiyum.

It is also argued that the DPP does not have the authority to tell the police to cease investigations into the matter.

Counsel from the AG’s chambers told the court that the case should be dismissed as Malani has failed to provide evidence for grounds of appeal.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar will deliver a ruling on notice.