79-year-old cops 11 years for raping a mentally impaired woman

A 79-year-old convicted of raping and sexually assaulting a mentally impaired woman has been sentenced to 11 years imprisonment by the Suva High court.

The man was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The incident happened in a village in Nausori on the 8th of March last year.

The court heard that the 27-year-old victim was staying with her disabled uncle after her parents passed away.

She used to feed her uncle’s pigs and on the day of the incident she had gone to do the same when the heinous offence happened.

High court Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said the accused knew about the victim’s mental capacity and exploited her vulnerability.

The accused breached her trust.

Justice Aluthge said as a senior citizen he must be ashamed of his actions.

The accused will have to serve 8-year imprisonment before he is eligible for parole.