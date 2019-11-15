Home

69-year-old charged with murder further remanded

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
January 21, 2020 12:45 pm
A 69-year-old Levuka man charged with one count of murder has been further remanded.

Jone Durukula appeared before the Suva High Court today.

The DPP counsel today informed the court that they are seeking 21 days to file information and disclosures.

The court also heard that the accused underwent a psychiatric evaluation at Saint Giles to determine if he is of sound mind.

The report suggests that he can take plea.

It is alleged that on 29th December last year, Durukula punched an 83-year-old man on his head who later died after two days as a result of injuries sustained.

The alleged incident happened in Levuka, Ovalau.

The case will be recalled on February 14th for mention.

