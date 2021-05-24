63 charged with serious crimes

A 25-year-old woman who tried to kill her six-month-old daughter by giving her benzene is among 63 people charged with serious crimes last month.

She is facing a charge of maliciously administering poison with intent to do harm.

A 70-year-old woman was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to her 55- year-old husband for allegedly attacking the victim with a kitchen knife while he was sleeping.

A 43-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 47-year-old de facto partner after he allegedly beat her with the flat end of a cane knife.

Three men were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 62- year-old man and a 22-year-old man.

Of the 63 accused persons, one was a juvenile and two were police officers.

The juvenile was charged with the aggravated robbery of a taxi driver.

One police officer was charged with drunk and disorderly conduct while another police officer was charged with abuse of office for allegedly failing to register $2,600 as an exhibit.

A 27-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 25-year-old girlfriend while a 29-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 60-year-old man.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 52-year-old man. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife.