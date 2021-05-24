Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Court

63 charged with serious crimes

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 10, 2022 4:10 pm
[File Photo]

A 25-year-old woman who tried to kill her six-month-old daughter by giving her benzene is among 63 people charged with serious crimes last month.

She is facing a charge of maliciously administering poison with intent to do harm.

A 70-year-old woman was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to her 55- year-old husband for allegedly attacking the victim with a kitchen knife while he was sleeping.

Article continues after advertisement

A 43-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 47-year-old de facto partner after he allegedly beat her with the flat end of a cane knife.

Three men were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 62- year-old man and a 22-year-old man.

Of the 63 accused persons, one was a juvenile and two were police officers.

The juvenile was charged with the aggravated robbery of a taxi driver.

One police officer was charged with drunk and disorderly conduct while another police officer was charged with abuse of office for allegedly failing to register $2,600 as an exhibit.

A 27-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 25-year-old girlfriend while a 29-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 60-year-old man.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 52-year-old man. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.