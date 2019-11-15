56-year-old sentenced for raping niece

A 56-year-old man convicted of raping his 9-year-old niece in a settlement in Suva has been sentenced to 12-years imprisonment by the Suva High court.

The court heard the victim was sexually abused over a one year period by the man in her home last year.

The man gave the victim $2 coins to keep her quiet from complaining.

The victim’s mother got suspicious when she saw the offender’s hand on the victim’s thigh.

She took her inside the room and upon prodding, the victim relayed that the 56-year-old-man had been abusing her.

High court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar says when children have been sexually abused the harm to their mental health is significant.

In the victim’s impact statement, she has stated that she was afraid of the offender and is now frightened of the older men in her family.

A domestic violence restraining order with no contact and non-molestation conditions have also been issued.