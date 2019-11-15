55-year-old labelled as threat to young girls

A High Court Judge presiding over a rape case has tagged the accused as a threat to young girls.

The High Court also expressed the need for him to be removed from society for a substantial period.

The court heard that the 55-year-old man raped a 14-year-old student in the Northern division two years ago.

He committed the offense on two occasions.

The court also heard that the man raped the victim in the presence of her sister.

The victim considered him a grandfather.

High court Judge Justice Vincent Perera says the act was outrageous.

Justice Perera said that given the number of cases brought before the courts and the sentiments expressed in this case, it is clear that sexual exploitation of children is on the rife.

The Judge said there is no conclusive evidence, however, whether the increase noted in the number of such cases filed during the past few years is a result of an increase in the awareness among the community and access to justice or whether the number of offenses committed is on the rise.

Justice Perera said whichever is the case, protecting children from such predators has become a priority.

The man has been sentenced to 14 years, eight months, and ten days.

The non-parole is 13 years, eight months, and ten days.