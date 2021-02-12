Home

53-year-old man convicted for sexual assault

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 17, 2021 12:10 pm

A 53-year-old laborer has been sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2019.

A non-parole period of two years has been set.

The man was acquitted for the offence of rape but convicted of a lesser charge of sexual assault.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused sexually assaulted the victim on October 25th, 2019 while the victim was asleep.

The High Court Judge said the man breached the trust of the family he was staying with.

The accused was a first time offender.

