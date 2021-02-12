53-year-old man convicted for sexual assault

A 53-year-old laborer has been sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2019.

A non-parole period of two years has been set.

The man was acquitted for the offence of rape but convicted of a lesser charge of sexual assault.

The accused sexually assaulted the victim on October 25th, 2019 while the victim was asleep.

The High Court Judge said the man breached the trust of the family he was staying with.

The accused was a first time offender.