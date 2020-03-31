Home

53 charged for COVID-19 restriction breaches

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 9, 2020 10:30 am
Fifty three people will front court today as police continue to make arrests for COVID-19 restriction breaches.

Fifty three people will front court today as police continue to make arrests for COVID-19 restriction breaches.

Thirty-three people were arrested for social gathering breaches, eighteen for curfew breaches and two men aged 18 and 28 were arrested for breaching the lockdown restrictions after they allegedly tried to get into Suva through the Nausori border.

Police says from the thirty-three social gathering breaches, a group of eight were arrested after allegedly refusing to disperse despite warnings to not play rugby in Lokia, Nausori yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

The remaining twenty five arrests made in the East and Southern Division were for those found drinking yaqona.

Of the eighteen curfew arrests, the West recorded four, South eleven, North two and one in the East.

No arrests were made in the Central Division.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says it’s clear that people are still taking things lightly as seen with the number of arrests.

Brigadier General Qiliho says the Cyclone has passed, but Fiji is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says Fijians cannot afford to be complacent with a virus that is claiming thousands of lives globally.

